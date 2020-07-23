Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($67.68) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,440 ($54.64) to GBX 4,410 ($54.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,700 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($47.99) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,525.33 ($55.69).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,820 ($59.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,591.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,114.92. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 44.87 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,152 ($63.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.93.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($53.80), for a total transaction of £582,525.28 ($716,865.96).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.