RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $290.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on RingCentral from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on RingCentral from $203.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.12.

RingCentral stock opened at $281.83 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $299.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.58.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total value of $285,443.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,412,033.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.05, for a total value of $1,970,170.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,218,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,535 shares of company stock worth $26,291,337. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 277.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $101,792,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in RingCentral by 905.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,662,000 after acquiring an additional 389,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in RingCentral by 376.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,995,000 after acquiring an additional 354,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $73,920,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

