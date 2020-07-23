Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $14,488.32 in Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 2,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $14,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,392.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Kevin Maddock sold 3,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $13,980.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $4,400.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Kevin Maddock sold 3,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $13,020.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. Rimini Street Inc has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 85,718 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Rimini Street by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 37,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Rimini Street by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Rimini Street by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RMNI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

