Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REXR. Capital One Financial cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.7% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

