Reviewing Proficient Alpha Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAAC) & Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Proficient Alpha Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAAC) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.6% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Proficient Alpha Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition N/A 2.65% 0.37% Crescent Capital BDC N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proficient Alpha Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition N/A N/A $190,000.00 N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC $53.48 million 6.30 $51.26 million $1.82 6.58

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Alpha Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Proficient Alpha Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Alpha Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.31%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Proficient Alpha Acquisition.

About Proficient Alpha Acquisition

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify businesses that provide financial services in Asia, primarily Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Crescent Capital BDC

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc.

