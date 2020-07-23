Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of ROIC opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn bought 29,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 264,868 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,083,000 after buying an additional 462,794 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

