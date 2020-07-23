Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) Insider Kevin Douglas Sells 131,952 Shares

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) insider Kevin Douglas sold 131,952 shares of Research Frontiers stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $432,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Kevin Douglas sold 8,374 shares of Research Frontiers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $27,550.46.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Kevin Douglas sold 7,981 shares of Research Frontiers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $27,534.45.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Kevin Douglas sold 540 shares of Research Frontiers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $2,079.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Kevin Douglas sold 20,414 shares of Research Frontiers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $81,043.58.

On Thursday, June 25th, Kevin Douglas sold 11,732 shares of Research Frontiers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $59,129.28.

Shares of NASDAQ REFR opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $104.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.00, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Research Frontiers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 49.26% and a negative net margin of 241.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REFR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Research Frontiers during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Research Frontiers by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Research Frontiers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Research Frontiers by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Research Frontiers by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

