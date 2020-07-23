Research Analysts Set Expectations for OrganiGram Holdings Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.95.

TSE:OGI opened at C$1.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.30.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

