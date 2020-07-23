Research Analysts Set Expectations for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $51.56 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.20 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,835,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $1,628,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $689,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 62,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

