Research Analysts Set Expectations for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pareto Securities raised GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $91.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 147,505 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 1,018.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 243,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

