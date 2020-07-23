Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

MS stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,020 shares of company stock worth $11,099,965 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

