Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 774 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 112.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

