Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 561 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $19,094,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.65.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

