Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,848 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 41.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMO opened at $55.81 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.30.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

