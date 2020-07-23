Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BP by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BP by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Redburn Partners upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $23.45 on Thursday. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

