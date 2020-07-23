Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

