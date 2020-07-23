Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $104.93 on Thursday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $111.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

