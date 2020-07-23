Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 56.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 8.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,404,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,368,000 after acquiring an additional 196,111 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 497,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 59.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 495,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 183,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 354,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the first quarter worth $3,636,000.

Shares of EVM stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

