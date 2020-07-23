Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 134 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,827,000 after buying an additional 1,137,369 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,081,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,103.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after buying an additional 895,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $339.32 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.73.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

