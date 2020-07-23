Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.
Regions Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 131.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 80.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.
Shares of NYSE RF opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54.
In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.34.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
