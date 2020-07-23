Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

Regions Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 131.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 80.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.34.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

