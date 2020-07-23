Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) VP Christopher R. Fenimore Sells 3,709 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.04, for a total transaction of $2,381,326.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,228,845.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $637.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $664.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $618.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $568.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.