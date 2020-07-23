Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on REG. Citigroup upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 15,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.