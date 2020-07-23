Redcentric (LON:RCN) PT Raised to GBX 170

Redcentric (LON:RCN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at FinnCap from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s previous close.

RCN opened at GBX 138 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.89. The firm has a market cap of $204.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00. Redcentric has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 133.55 ($1.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.47.

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. The company offers applications services, including mainframe software support services and application acceleration services. It also provides collaboration services comprising IP telephony, SIP trunks, unified communications, video conferencing, calls and lines, mobile, and inbound services; and infrastructure services consisting of data management, disaster recovery as a service, hosted desktop, hosting and collocation, hybrid cloud, infrastructure as a service, managed exchange, software as a service, virtualization, and server load balancing services.

