Redcentric (LON:RCN) PT Raised to GBX 170

Redcentric (LON:RCN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at FinnCap from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s previous close.
RCN opened at GBX 138 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.89. The firm has a market cap of $204.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00. Redcentric has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 133.55 ($1.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.47.
Redcentric Company Profile
