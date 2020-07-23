Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Up 0%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $34.70, approximately 5,930,720 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 7,877,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $4,324,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,746,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $507,000.

