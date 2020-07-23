Randall Marshall Sells 4,330 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $116,000.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,615 shares in the company, valued at $17,349,605.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Randall Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

On Friday, July 17th, Randall Marshall sold 1,601 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $42,682.66.

On Monday, July 13th, Randall Marshall sold 2,145 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $58,193.85.

On Friday, July 10th, Randall Marshall sold 2,659 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $72,883.19.

Shares of TARA opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $67.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.40). Research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $3,071,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $10,368,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.