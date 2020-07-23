R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for R1 RCM in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now anticipates that the healthcare provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

RCM opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 174.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,520 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,622 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,024 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,165 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

