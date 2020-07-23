Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.60-8.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $8-8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.53 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on DGX. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised Quest Diagnostics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.00.

DGX stock opened at $129.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.78 and a 200-day moving average of $106.45. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $129.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

