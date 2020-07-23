Quantis Network (QUAN) Market Cap Hits $3,777.85

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 3% against the dollar. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $3,777.85 and $94.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.93 or 0.01922271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00083952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00191726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00121629 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

