Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Martin D. Madaus Sells 1,600 Shares

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $50,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martin D. Madaus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $42,960.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $83,968.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $42,416.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $44,576.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $84,032.00.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Quanterix Corp has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 70.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanterix Corp will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Quanterix by 32.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

