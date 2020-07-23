Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) CEO Michael F. Barry Sells 13,544 Shares of Stock

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) CEO Michael F. Barry sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.72, for a total value of $2,691,463.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,809,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE KWR opened at $206.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.82. Quaker Chemical Corp has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $23,374,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,452,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 37.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 260,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after buying an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

