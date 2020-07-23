QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Up to $1.45

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.45. QEP Resources shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 335,563 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on QEP Resources from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on QEP Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $404.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 4.84.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.46 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 33.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,430,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth $15,370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth $12,991,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 486.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,445,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 1,046.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,278,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

