Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for People Corp (CVE:PEO) Lifted by National Bank Financial

People Corp (CVE:PEO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of People in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on People from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on People from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered People from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78. The firm has a market cap of $646.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.52. People has a one year low of C$6.00 and a one year high of C$11.00.

People (CVE:PEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$58.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.70 million.

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

