Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Issued By Piper Sandler

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BancFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.05 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BANF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BancFirst by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

