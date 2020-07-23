Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $321.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.30 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

UDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in UDR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.