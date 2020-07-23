Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lowered by KeyCorp

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Portland General Electric in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.94.

POR stock opened at $44.08 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,217,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,016,000 after buying an additional 199,111 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,510,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,358,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6,023.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,167,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,665,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $79,885,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.