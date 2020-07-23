Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Cut by Analyst

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2020 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $76.00 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,209,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,714,000 after acquiring an additional 171,669 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 477,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

