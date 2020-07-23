Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.26. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.59 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.91. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Fignar bought 1,990 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $26,865.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

