Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Raised by Analyst

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $3,307,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,187,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $22,003,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

