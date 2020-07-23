Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Corp Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

HWC opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,687,000 after buying an additional 157,475 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,043,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,434,000 after purchasing an additional 742,322 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,655,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after buying an additional 107,050 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

