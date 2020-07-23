Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oilfield services company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BofA Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 568.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14,029.6% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

