Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.05 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point cut shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

NYSE RPT opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

In other news, Director Richard L. Federico acquired 7,000 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,399.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $105,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $109,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in RPT Realty by 28.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in RPT Realty by 40.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

