Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

WAL opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.