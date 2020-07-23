Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Issued By Northcoast Research

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for ManpowerGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. CL King reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 130.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

