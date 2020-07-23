Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Lowered by Analyst

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Welltower in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

WELL opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. Welltower has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

