Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Vocera Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). SVB Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VCRA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.50 million, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 3,949 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $78,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $303,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,723 shares of company stock worth $1,177,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

