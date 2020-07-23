Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Lifted by Analyst

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Visteon in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn ($1.99) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Visteon stock opened at $73.13 on Thursday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Visteon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

