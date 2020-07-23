Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Raised by Analyst

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.34).

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.10. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $15.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

