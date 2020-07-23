Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:TRWH)

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Twin River Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.01). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRWH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

TRWH opened at $21.46 on Thursday. Twin River Worldwide has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $650.59 million, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

