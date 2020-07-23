Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Raised by Analyst

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for TRI Pointe Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

TPH opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. TRI Pointe Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.67.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $595.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 3,648.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,739,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,244 shares during the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

