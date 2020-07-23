Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Raised by Analyst

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.57. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day moving average of $103.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $146.39.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $8,577,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 262.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

